2 player Hull City kept in January but could lose in the summer

Championship outfit Hull City completely changed their transfer strategy midway through the January window, caused by Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club.

The Turkish businessman was eager to spend as soon as he took control of the Tigers – and took a huge step in doing this when he repaid the loan taken out by the previous owners from the Premier League and EFL last year to cope with the costs of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Managing to resolve this issue shortly before the transfer window closed, the East Yorkshire club were able to pay transfer fees for two players and managed to bring in three loanees, with one of these temporary additions in Allahyar Sayyadmanesh coming from Ilicali’s home nation as he arrived from Fenerbahce for the remainder of the campaign.

It remains to be seen whether a Turkish revolution is on the horizon in the summer, although they may look closer to home with loan duo Di’Shon Bernard and Nathan Baxter both being linked with permanent moves to the MKM Stadium.

This would retain a sense of familiarity around the club, but with a new man in Shota Arveladze at the helm, a few things will inevitably change and many people will be interested to see who comes in during the next transfer window.

With incomings will come departures though – and we take a look at just two Hull players who didn’t leave last month but may end up moving on when summer comes along.

Tom Huddlestone

With Regan Slater coming in permanently from Sheffield United during the January window, it would be a surprise if there was a meaningful space for ex-England international Huddlestone in the Tigers’ squad in the future.

Richie Smallwood, Greg Docherty, Andy Cannon and George Moncur are available as other options, so it would also seem like a waste of money for the second-tier side to renew his contract at the end of the season as they look to maximise value for money and push for a place in the top flight.

The veteran has been limited to just six league appearances this term, and although he probably provides plenty of value off the pitch as an experienced head in the dressing room, he isn’t doing enough on it to justify a new deal at this stage.

Things could change for the 35-year-old – but it looks unlikely at this stage and considering another midfielder in Hidemasa Morita was linked with a move to the MKM Stadium last month – the former will be a prime candidate to be one of the first departures when the season ends.

Keane Lewis-Potter

Owner Ilicali seems reluctant to cash in on one of his prized assets and understandably so, but interest in Lewis-Potter’s services is unlikely to cease unless he has a big drop-off in form, something that looks unlikely at this stage.

His orthodox option may be on the wing – but he’s also played exceptionally well both as a wing-back and a striker recently – giving him the tools needed to be a real asset elsewhere if a chance to move comes along.

That opportunity is likely to come from the Premier League – with or without Hull in the coming years – with Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, Southampton and Brentford all being linked with the 20-year-old.

The latter were the team thought to be the team most intensely interested in him after their pursuit of Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson ended, though they seemingly weren’t willing to pay big bucks for Lewis-Potter with Ilicali saying the Championship side wouldn’t sell even if someone offered £20m for him.

His contract expires in 2023 though and if he isn’t willing to sign a new deal, the Tigers could be well-served cashing in on him, something they may need to do if they want to spend and abide by the EFL’s financial rules at the same time.