2 Peterborough United youngsters we could see breakthrough in the 2021/22 season

After winning automatic promotion back to the Championship, Peterborough are still yet to make their first senior signing of the window.

But with the European Championships currently taking place and some clubs, therefore, reluctant to let go of some of their fringe players, it could be a waiting game for Darren Ferguson and his recruitment team as they look to build a team capable of staying in the second tier.

So for now, the boss will be turning to his existing players, all of whom contributed to their promotion and none more so than Jonson Clarke-Harris. The 26-year-old’s 31 goals in League One last season were vital to his side’s success.

Ferguson may also monitor some of his young talent and could give some of them a chance to impress in pre-season.

Because of this, we’ve selected two youngsters at the club to look out for ahead of the next campaign.

Will Blackmore

With Josef Bursik returning to Stoke City after the expiration of his loan deal at London Road and Daniel Gyollai being made available for a transfer this summer, Blackmore is the Championship side’s second-choice goalkeeper all of a sudden.

This may not be the case come the start of the season – but a couple of injuries could give the 19-year-old the chance to make his first appearance in the second tier. This is not inconceivable, with Christy Pym suffering a severe injury in April.

After the teenager made his debut against Doncaster Rovers last month, coming on for Bursik for the final ten minutes, he could potentially add some more senior minutes next season after signing a new long-term deal in February.

All eyes will be on Darren Ferguson to see how he deals with the goalkeeping dilemma going into the 2021/22 campaign.

Adler Nascimento

Portuguese striker Nascimento also made his debut for Peterborough against Doncaster on the final day of the season. He came on for defender Frankie Kent in the 75th minute to add some attacking flair to proceedings, although he wasn’t able to get himself on the scoresheet.

According to owner Darragh MacAnthony on the Hard Truth Podcast, Premier League sides Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton have already tried to poach the forward but the Posh moved quickly to secure his future and now they will be able to control his price tag.

One of the sides he could move to is West Ham United – but it’s currently unclear as to whether the forward will be allowed to go out on trial or not.

The promising teenager has only made that one appearance for Peterborough, so they will be hoping to hold on to him for a bit longer. Any deal for him could potentially see him come back to London Road on loan for a season or two.