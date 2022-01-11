2 Peterborough United transfer sagas to keep an eye on this week

Peterborough United will be looking to add to their squad where they can this January transfer window, as they continue to fight for survival in the Sky Bet Championship.

They will certainly have to battle hard to achieve their aims this year but they will feel as though they can do it, as we head into the crucial months of the campaign.

January is important to set up that run, then, and it remains to be seen just who comes in and who leaves Darren Ferguson’s side in the coming weeks.

Here, though, are two transfer lines to keep an eye on as the winter window gets towards its halfway point…

Ryan Broom to Aberdeen

Aberdeen want to sign Ryan Broom from Peterborough United and talks, according to the Daily Record, are underway to try and achieve that aim.

The report states, however, that the player will only join the Dons if and when they have sold Ryan Hedges, and so everything is in a little bit of a holding pattern at the moment.

Broom’s future does appear to lie away from Peterborough, though, and we’ll have to see if a move to Pittodrie is sealed.

Callum Morton to arrive

Morton spent the first part of this season on loan at Fleetwood Town and West Bromwich Albion, his parent side, were pleased with what he showed he could do.

Indeed, we’ve seen him do well in both Sky Bet League One and Two now and it could be the case he gets a shot in the Championship next.

Joseph Masi writes on Twitter that Albion are looking at sanctioning a loan for the rest of the season and Posh are heavily linked.

