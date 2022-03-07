2 Peterborough United players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

Time is running out for Peterborough United to turn their fortunes around as a fourth Championship defeat on the bounce has left them bottom of the table and eight points adrift of safety.

They look favourites for relegation at the moment and should that happen, it could be a very interesting summer indeed.

In Grant McCann, they’ve installed a manager that knows exactly how to bounce back up out of League One and he’ll want to shape his squad in the summer window.

We can expect some departures as well, with relegated clubs often facing a tug of war to keep hold of their better players or brighter prospects.

Here, we’ve highlighted two players that may be looking for a move away this summer…

Ronnie Edwards

Peterborough have conceded more goals than any other Championship team this season but 18-year-old Ronnie Edwards is a defender that will come away from the 2021/22 campaign with some credit.

Despite his age, the teenager has been a regular fixture in the starting XI and has drawn links to some big clubs, including the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham.

He signed a new long-term deal last May that runs until 2025 but if Premier League clubs are sniffing around then he may feel that this summer is the perfect time to secure a move away from the Weston Homes Stadium.

Whoever lands the defender would have brought in a really exciting prospect but Posh director of football Barry Fry has emphasised that the club are not going to let him go cheaply.

Benjamin Mensah

Another young defender that has turned heads in the Premier League, Benjamin Mensah was reportedly the subject of a £200,000 bid from Tottenham back in January.

That was rejected by the Championship club but if they’re relegated to League One, then Spurs may feel they can capitalise by swooping for the 19-year-old again.

While the right-back has only made four senior appearances for Posh and hasn’t featured since last season, Mensah may well believe that his development is better served away from the Weston Homes Stadium and be hoping that there is more interest in the summer window.