2 Peterborough United players who may be eyeing an exit from the club this month

Peterborough United will be looking to move out and away from the releagtion zone in the Sky Bet Championship over the coming months after making a poor start to their first campaign back in the second tier.

At the time of writing the Posh are currently sat 22nd in the league standings, having only won five of their opening 23 fixtures.

This underlines the magnitude of the job that Darren Ferguson has on his hands at the Weston Homes Stadium at present, with the Scot being tasked with keeping his side in the division after getting them promoted last season.

With the January transfer window now upon us, Posh will surely now be weighing up their options ahead of making some potential changes to the squad moving forwards.

Here, we take you through TWO Peterborough United players who may be eyeing an exit from the club this month…

Siriki Dembele

The talented forward has been linked with a move away from the club for quite some time now and for that reason things could come to a head this month.

Dembele has made no secret of his desire to leave for a new challenge and has been attracting interest in his services from clubs both in England and Scotland.

With his contract with Posh due to expire come the end of the season, the Championship side could well choose to cash in if the right offer is forthcoming for the player over the next few weeks.

However as already acknowledged by many, Dembele would be a very hard player to replace moving forwards.

Will Blackmore

The teenage understudy to Dai Cornell could well be set to head out on loan this month, with the Posh being keen to bring in a more established keeper to compete with the former for the number one spot.

Blackmore is still aged just 18 and is yet to have embarked on a senior loan since moving up into the first team set up under Ferguson.

The youngster did feature for Peterborough in the league last season but has found his opportunities particularly limited during the current campaign.

Therefore a loan move looks to be the best thing possible for his development right now.