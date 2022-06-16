2 Peterborough United players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer

There may be something of a squad overhaul at Peterborough United during the summer transfer window.

Following their relegation from the Championship last season, returning manager Grant McCann will likely want to put his own mark on the squad, as they look to win promotion from League One again.

For the signings that the Posh will want to bring in to happen, it is likely we will have to see some departures from London Road as well, to make room for those new recruits.

In some cases, a move away from the club on a temporary basis could be a good thing for certain players, as they look to get some more regular game time under their belts.

Are these 20 Peterborough transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Peterborough paid £1m+ to sign Joel Randall. True False

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two players Peterborough could consider sending out on loan during the current transfer window, right here.

Emmanuel Fernandez

Fernandez joined Peterborough last summer, arriving following a spell in non-league football with Ramsgate.

The 20-year-old centre back was a regular for the club at Under 23s level, and made his first-team debut for Posh in the defeat to Middlesbrough in April, with his efforts enough to earn him a long term contract at London Road.

With his future now secure with Peterborough, the 2022/23 season could present a good opportunity for Fernandez to experience regular first-team football for the first time in his career, allowing him to develop even further, setting him up to become a more established senior player for Posh the following campaign.

Idris Kanu

Having spent the second half of last season on loan Northampton, it was confirmed by Peterborough in their end of season retained list that Kanu had been made available for transfer.

However, it has since been reported that Northampton are not interested in re-signing the attacker, which could suggest that Posh may find it hard to move Kanu on permanently.

Should that prove to be the case, then a loan move for the 22-year-old may be worth considering, since that would at least create more space in the squad, and possible wage budget, for those potential new signings.