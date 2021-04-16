2 Oxford United players who you’d imagine might want to leave the Kassam Stadium this summer for pastures new

Oxford United have found their shooting boots at the right time with them looking to qualify for the play-off places by the end of the season.

The U’s made the Wembley showpiece in League One last season, of course, but were edged out by Wycombe Wanderers and the plan was always that they wanted to bounce back quickly this year.

Poor form hit at the start of the season, though, and they have since done well to turn things around and get to the edge of the play-offs.

Regardless of where they end up for next season, though, they’ll be eager to make changes to their squad and there could be some players looking to make an exit to a new side in the summer market, too.

Here, we take a look at a pair that potentially fit that description…

Sean Clare

Sean Clare has enjoyed regular football at Burton Albion under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and appears to be having a good time with the Brewers, with him playing in the middle of the park under the Dutch manager.

He has been part of the side as they’ve turned their season around dramatically and stormed away from the relegation places so could he want to be a part of things there longer-term?

It’s a decision he will be looking to make in the summer.

Derick Osei

Osei has been on loan at Walsall this season but has not had the game time he would have liked of late and it remains to be seen what his future holds.

Is he going to get into the Oxford side if he cannot currently get into the one in Walsall a division lower? That is something the club and the player will need to weigh up.

He’ll want to be playing regularly and it’s about finding the right level for him in the summer transfer window potentially.