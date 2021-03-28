2 Oxford United players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from the Kassam Stadium

Oxford United managed to keep their hopes of breaking into the top-six this season alive with a potentially crucial 2-1 win against automatic promotion-chasing Lincoln City on Friday.

Karl Robinson’s side suffered what looked like it would be a damaging loss at relegation-threatened Northampton Town in the week, with the Us having made changes to starting line-up ahead of the game against Lincoln. However, Oxford’s performance and result against the Imps will have raised hopes that they could potentially still make it into the play-offs.

The Us missed out on promotion last term to the Championship losing in the play-off final to Wycombe Wanderers, and they will hope they can go one better this term if they can break into the top-six. Whatever division Oxford happen to be playing in they will be facing a potentially vital transfer window and they will need to add to their squad and sort out the futures of key players.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO Oxford players who will potentially be eyeing an exit in the summer…

Dan Agyei

One Oxford player who could be set to leave the club during the summer transfer window is forward Dan Agyei, who has not been able to command a regular starting place in the side throughout the campaign so far. The 23-year-old has managed to make 30 appearances in League One so far this term and had registered four goals and two assists, but he has only made ten starts (Sofascore).

Robinson has also called for the forward to show more consistency in his performance at the start of the month. That came after he had given him a chance to come back into the side after he was dropped following a poor performance in their 1-0 win at home to Fleetwood Town.

Agyei has been back into the side during the last month or so, but he is still not a regular starter and he, therefore, might decide he needs to move on in the summer to get more regular starts in League One. The 23-year-old is at the sort of age now where he needs to be starting more often to fulfill his potential and he might have a better chance of doing that elsewhere.

Another Oxford player that might well be looking to move on in the summer, especially if the Us are not promoted to the Championship, is midfielder Cameron Brannagan. The 24-year-old has not been as influential in terms of goals and assists as he last campaign, but his all-round qualities have been vital to the side and he has been averaging one key pass and 2.5 tackles per game (Sofascore).

The midfielder was once again the subject of transfer interest during the January window, with Championship side Millwall having had an offer knocked back by the Us. If Robinson’s side are still in League One next term then there could well be further interest in the 24-year-old once again when the window reopens at the end of the campaign.

Robinson has insisted that he will not be sold on the cheap with him under contract until 2023 and also having a release clause in his current deal. However, that does not mean that Brannagan might not be tempted to move on and play at a higher level were he to be given the chance.