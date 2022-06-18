2 Oxford United players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer

The summer transfer window has yet to really get going for Oxford United so far.

Karl Robinson’s side are so far yet to make any signings, as they look to mount another push for promotion from League One in the 2022/23 campaign.

That is something that will surely change, particularly given the need to replace some of the individuals who have already moved on from the Kassam Stadium.

Even so, there are still certain players at the club, who could benefit from sealing temporary moves away for next season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Oxford players who the U’s could consider sending out on loan over the course of this summer.

Kie Plumley

With Simon Eastwood and Jack Stevens both contracted to the club until the summer of 2024, Oxford do have some strong experienced options between the posts.

As a result, goalkeeper Kie Plumley could be one who is worth considering for a loan move elsewhere for next season. The 19-year-old was an unused substitute for the U’s first-team on eight occasions last season, when he also made one appearance during a loan spell with Oxford City.

Given he is on the edge of the Oxford senior side, a loan move could now make sense for the teenager, to give him the first-team expierience he needs to be ready should that chance come along for him at some point beyond the current campaign, as it likely will do at some point.

Gatlin O’Donkor

At the other end of the pitch, one player who arguably finds himself in a similar position to Plumley, is Gatlin O’Donkor.

The 17-year-old striker has already made a handful of first-team appearances for the U’s, while also showing his promise with his first senior goal while playing four games for Oxford City during his own loan spell with the non-league club last season.

Given that potential is clearly, there O’Donkor is another who could benefit from a temporary spell playing regular football elsewhere next season, to build some momentum with the view to getting more first-team opportunities with Oxford in the coming years.