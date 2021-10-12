2 of West Brom’s most exciting youngsters: Is a first-team chance on the horizon? What do they offer?

West Brom have a number of exciting young prospects on their books at the moment, with a few of them catching the eye more than others.

Taking a look at their Under-23 and academy sides, there are certainly a number of players that could be mentioned as potential graduates to head into the first-team sooner rather than later.

With the current side extremely stacked with talent, it will be harder for now for some of the teenage talent to get a break but we’ve selected two players who could be due for a lot more action soon – so keep an eye out for them.

Rayhaan Tulloch

The 20-year old is currently sidelined with an injury but as soon as he is back to full fitness, there is no question that current boss Valerien Ismael will be considering him for a potential appearance in the Championship.

The attacker has featured for the Baggies already this season (he made a brief cameo against Blackburn) but that isn’t the last we will see from the player. He appears to be highly regarded by the Baggies and has the potential to be an important player at the Hawthorns, so could find himself thrown into the starting eleven on a more regular basis soon.

He’s featured for West Brom in the past fairly often but his appearances have mainly been limited to just the cup competitions rather than the league. However, with the rate he is coming on and the potential he has, he’s bound to be appearing in more Championship games soon.

Tulloch spent time at Doncaster on loan and although he didn’t feature too prominently, he looked lively when he did and was exciting with the ball at his feet. He’s certainly got an eye for goal and for a good finish – he’s bagged fairly frequently for the Baggies reserve sides – and has good vision to be able to bring his teammates into the action too.

The only thing holding him back now is his injury – if he can get back to full fitness, then expect him to get his chance in the first-team soon. If he does get thrown into the action, expect to see a quick, clever and exciting prospect.

Quevin Castro

Quevin Castro is another Baggies youngster who looks like he could be trusted with some gametime soon.

He’s already played for West Brom this year but it came in their humbling 6-0 EFL Cup defeat to Arsenal. Still, the Portuguese man has shown plenty of promise in the club’s academy and Under-23 sides and could be a good addition to their midfield over the course of the current season.

The player was signed by the club after a successful trial over the course of the summer and expect him to take his new chance with both hands. The player has already shone for the reserve sides and looks like a hard-working battler of a man in the centre of the field but he also has a decent passing range for a 20-year old and some good vision to boot.

If he can continue to hone his skills and develop them at the club – or out on loan if given the chance potentially in January – he could become a very solid player for the Baggies to have. If he continues to improve, then he could certainly be thrown into the mix soon should West Brom need a midfielder or suffer a few injuries in that area.