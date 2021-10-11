2 of Reading FC’s most exciting youngsters: Is a first-team chance on the horizon? What do they offer?

Reading have enjoyed a largely positive start to their Sky Bet Championship season despite their various off field issues and currently occupy 10th place.

Veljko Paunovic has gone about his business with the minimum of fuss and is sure to be delighted with how his side have taken to the challenge of remaining competitive in the league.

The Royals are still one of the most prolific Football League clubs when it comes to developing their own players from the academy and will no doubt be looking to push some more graduates onto the next level throughout the current season.

With the club having a few competitions to contend with this term, there is a chance that these youngsters could get some game time over the course of the campaign.

Here, we take a look at TWO of Reading’s most exciting youngsters in detail…

Kian Leavy

A talented central midfield player, Leavy has already featured for the first team this season against Swansea City in what was his debut at senior level.

Comfortable in possession of the ball and capable of playing in various different positions, the youngster is a player who has all the hallmarks of a midfielder who could feature regularly in the first team over the coming years.

His chances to play regularly could be limited for now, but there is a chance that he could well be involved over what will be a hectic winter period.

It is now important for the club to decide whether to keep him in and around the first team or loan him out.

Claudio Osorio

The exciting attacking midfielder is yet another player who has already featured at first team level for the Royals this season.

An impressive dribbler who has a similar style of play to that of another former academy graduate in Michael Olise, Osorio has a good eye for a pass and can be the key creative link between the attack and the deeper lying midfielders.

He is a tad light weight at the moment but is still growing, so he should bulk out a bit more over the coming years as he develops.

The midfielder is once again an example of another player who could certainly benefit from heading out on loan in the near future in order to get his minutes up.