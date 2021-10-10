2 of Millwall’s most exciting youngsters: Is a first-team chance on the horizon? What do they offer?

Millwall have been starting to put together a run of consistent form in the Championship now after a slow start to the campaign and that has seen them rise up into the top-half.

The Lions had managed to win only one of their opening nine Championship games this season, although they also suffered just two defeats in that time as well.

However, back-to-back wins against Bristol City and Barnsley heading into the international break transformed the outlook of their situation.

Gary Rowett’s side are unbeaten in their last seven league matches. They have suffered just two defeats so far this term in the league with the last of those coming in mid-August against Cardiff City.

There is a need for them to start winning games on a more regular basis and if they can do that then the Lions will be a force in the Championship given how difficult they are proving to be.

One player from their academy that has been making an impact this season has been Billy Mitchell who is starting to establish himself as a firm part of their first-team squad now.

While Danny McNamara also came into the fold last season and is now their clear first choice right-back.

That shows there is a pathway through to the first-team for some of Millwall’s brightest academy talents. There could therefore be chances to come for other members of their youth sides.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO Millwall academy prospects and assess whether there is a chance of first-team football on the horizon and what they would offer…

Abdul Abdulmalik

It has been an interesting last few months in the young career of Millwall’s promising young forward Abdul Abdulmalik.

Initially, he had made the decision to turn down the offer of a new deal with the Lions to see what his options were elsewhere during the summer window.

However, he went on to have unsuccessful trial periods with both Southampton and Watford. He was therefore unable to find a new club where he could continue the impressive development he was enjoying with Millwall.

Having failed to convince another team to take him in the summer, Abdulmalik has now recently signed a new contract with the Lions.

That has seen him return to their development squad and he will now have to knuckle down and try and get his career back on track.

Considering the amount of interest that there was in the summer from various clubs when Abdulmalik became available, it is clear that Millwall have a real talent on their hands and the forward could have the potential to make it into their first-team at some stage.

In the immediate future, the forward’s chances of playing for Millwall’s first-team are not high with them having a settled squad and the likes of Matt Smith, Jed Wallace and Benik Afobe to call upon.

However, his talent means that in the near future if he progresses in the right way for their under-23s, Abdulmalik could well come into the fold.

Besart Topalloj

Another Millwall academy prospect that might potentially be able to force themselves into Rowett’s long-term plans in the coming months is Besart Topalloj.

The 20-year-old is predominantly a left-back but he has shown a lot of versatility in his young career and is comfortable operating in both defensive midfield and at centre-back as well.

That suggests that Topalloj would be able to fit into various positions within Millwall’s set-up and he could offer a lot of cover for the Lions across the defence and also potentially in the defensive midfield role.

Rowett could well look to take advantage of that versatility and try and hand the 20-year-old a few chances to impress if he continues to develop his game with Millwall’s academy side.

McNamara’s emergence into the side means that players like Topalloj will have hope that they can perhaps be able to eventually establish themselves in the side ahead of more established first-team players like Mahlon Romeo was.

However, with Scott Malone Millwall’s clear first choice under Rowett at left-back, or left-wing-back, the chances of any immediate action for Topalloj are not too great.

Having said that if he can continue his development then Rowett has already shown that chances will come.