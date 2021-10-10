2 of Luton Town’s most exciting youngsters: Is a first-team chance on the horizon? What do they offer?

Luton Town have an excellent track record of producing high quality footballers who have gone on to enjoy successful careers.

The Hatters, who are currently around mid-table after 11 Championship games, have several players under the age of 23 who have played first-team football already this campaign.

Nathan Jones tried to lower the average age of the squad ahead of this campaign, welcoming the likes of Admiral Muskwe, Allan Campbell, Carlos Mendes Gomes, and Elliot Thorpe to Kenilworth Road.

Here, we take a look at two of Luton’s most promising young players and assess their situation at the club…

22 questions about Luton Town away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 True or false? Luton's current away kit is white True False

Elliot Thorpe

Securing the signing of Elliot Thorpe has been met with huge optimism within the Luton fanbase. The 20-year-old snubbed a new contract at Tottenham, with the young midfielder joining The Hatters with the intention of playing regular first-team football.

Bringing athleticism, technical ability, and vision to the midfield, Thorpe is a player who is equally as competent operating in a holding role, as he is as a box-to-box midfielder.

Luton have played three games since his arrival in late September, but he is yet to feature in any matchday squad. However, he did impress for Luton’s U21 squad against Millwall during the week.

The reason Thorpe has joined a Championship club when top-tier clubs were also after his signature is because he wants two play first-team football, and Jones recognises that, meaning regular minutes should be around the corner for Thorpe.

Josh Neufville

Progressing through the academy system at Luton, Josh Neufville is an exciting talent that the club still have at their disposal.

The 20-year-old, who is currently recovering from an ankle injury picked up at the end of last season during a loan spell with Yeovil Town, has impressed when given the chance to play for Luton in pre-season games.

Neufville has been an extremely versatile option for any manager that has coached him thus far, with the 20-year-old playing games at right-back, right-wing, upfront, central midfield.

It remains to be seen what the next step of Neufville’s progression might be. Gabe Osho, who has impressed in Luton’s first team this season, spent half of last season with The Glovers, before spending the second half in League One with Rochdale. A similar pathway could be on the cards for Neufville.