2 of Hull City’s most exciting youngsters: Is a first-team chance on the horizon? What do they offer?

Hull City’s academy has consistently produced talent over the years and they’ll be looking to continue that for the future.

You only have to look recently at the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves having an impact, and going back further to Jarrod Bowen, Max Clark and Tom Cairney.

With Jarrod Bowen’s big money move to West Ham in January 2020, it’s clear that the talent produced by the Tigers is widely recognised. Even recently, owner Assam Allam admitted that the club received an £8m offer for one of their academy graduates earlier this year.

That level of interest is credit to the players and coaching staff at Hull City and is a reward for the hard work of those at the football club.

With that showing no signs of slowing down, we take a look at those on the fringes of the Hull City first-team squad.

Can you get 23/23 on this quiz about some of Hull's best ever academy graduates?

Will Jarvis

Jarvis joined the academy in the under-12’s and the striker signed his first professional deal in March 2021.

He can operate centrally as a forward or out wide and has been on the fringes of the first team for some time. He made his first-team debut in the League Cup against Wigan earlier this season, putting away his spot-kick in the shootout.

He then made his league debut in the 1-0 defeat to Derby County and will be hoping for more opportunities.

Oliver Green

Green is a midfield and was captain of the under-18s during the 2020/21 season and signed his first professional deal in May 2021.

Green heavily featured in the first team friendlies during the preseason, picking up minutes against Mansfield Town and Manchester United.

He was also an unused substitute in the League Cup fixtures against Wigan and will no doubt be hoping he can push for some first-team minutes soon.