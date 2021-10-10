2 of Huddersfield Town’s most exciting youngsters: Is a first-team chance on the horizon? What do they offer?

It has been a bright start to the Championship season for Huddersfield Town.

With 17 points from their 11 league games so far, the Terriers currently sit seventh in the second-tier standings, defying many pre-seasons concerns around the club.

Carlos Corberan’s side will no doubt want to maintain that strong start to the campaign, but as the stresses of a long season take their toll, the Spaniard may have to deal with some player availability issues as he looks to do that.

That could force the club to turn to their youth ranks at times, and give some of their up and coming players a chance to make their mark in the first-team.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two of Huddersfield Town’s most exciting youngsters, right here.

Danny Grant

One player who will surely be worth keeping an eye on for Huddersfield going forward, is Danny Grant.

The 21-year-old joined the Terriers from Irish side Bohemians at the start of 2021, but has since endured a torrid time with injury, and has yet to make a senior appearances for the club.

But having previously scored 17 goals in 73 games for Bohemians, Grant, who won the League of Ireland’s Young Player of the Year award last year, clearly possesses plenty of potential, and as he closes in a return to fitness, he will surely be looking to push for a place in Corebran’s senior side.

Josh Austerfield

Another player who will be hoping to make the break into Huddersfield’s senior side in the not too distant future, is Josh Austerfield.

Having impressed in pre-season last year, the midfielder got his first experience of first-team football during the 2020/21 campaign, making appearances in both the FA Cup and the League Cup.

The fact that his form saw him sign a new contract with the Terriers until the summer of 2024 at the start of last season, shows how highly Austerfield is rated at the club, and means there is still plenty of time for the 19-year-old to add to his first-team experience while at the John Smith’s Stadium.