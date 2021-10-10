2 of Derby County’s most exciting youngsters: Is a first-team chance on the horizon? What do they offer?

It has been a turbulent season for Derby County to say the very least and the Rams’ squad and Wayne Rooney are deserving of their chance to have a bit of a breather during the international break.

The Rams are now in process of trying to find a buyer for the club with the administrators aiming to get the club back on the right financial footing for the future.

On the field, Rooney has managed to keep his threadbare squad going despite all of the off-field-issues and the Rams have managed to record three wins in their opening 11 Championship matches.

Despite them picking up 14 times they are routed to the foot of the table thanks to the 12 point deduction.

Derby are certainly due some better fortune and that might come their way in the coming weeks in the shape of getting two crucial players back from injury.

Both Colin Kazim-Richards and Krystian Bielik could now be nearing returns over the next few weeks or so.

That will be a major benefit for Rooney’s side, but even with those two back the Rams are going to need to rely on their youth setup potentially even more during the rest of the campaign.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO players that are emerging through their academy at the moment. In doing that we will assess whether they could get a chance to make an impact and also what they would offer…

Jordan Brown

One academy player that Rooney could decide to hand more chances to impress in the first-team at Derby during the rest of the campaign is midfielder Jordan Brown.

Brown has already been handed minutes by Rooney in the Carabao Cup this season. The midfielder featured in both the win against Salford City and the defeat at Sheffield United.

The 20-year-old showed the sort of qualities that he could bring to the table at the base of the Rams’ midfield in their 4-2-3-1 formation. That saw Brown average 80.5 touches of the ball across the two cup games and he maintained an average of a 89% passing accuracy.

That shows that Brown is very reliable in possession and that makes him well-suited to the way that Rooney wants his side to build out from the back.

While he also managed to average 1.5 interceptions per game in his two cup appearances and that suggests he is an effective presser from the middle of the park.

Bielik’s potential return from injury and the Rams also having the likes of Ravel Morrison, Louie Sibley, Max Bird and Graeme Shinnie to call upon means that Brown might have to wait for his chance. However, he has shown he is more than ready to make the step up if and when needed.

22 questions about Derby County away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 What was the colour of Derby's away kit last season? Blue Yellow Green Orange

Isaac Hutchinson

Another potential Derby academy prospect that could potentially get more chances to impress for the Rams in their first-team squad is attacking midfielder Isaac Hutchinson.

Hutchinson has already been pushing for a place in Rooney’s side on a regular basis this season. He was handed the chance to make his league debut for the Rams off the bench in their opening day draw against Huddersfield Town.

The 21-year-old has also been handed two appearances by Rooney in the Carabao Cup against Salford City and Sheffield United.

Hutchinson managed to fire home his first goal for the Rams during their 3-3 draw against Salford and that showed his potential to add a lot of end product in the final third.

The midfielder already has first-team experience with both Southend United, where he made 40 appearances before joining the Rams’ academy in October 2020. While he was also loaned out to Forest Green Rovers last season where he made ten appearances.

The chance might emerge for Hutchinson to come into the side as the season progresses if the Rams get some injury issues or sell off some key players in January. He seems to be someone that could be ready to take a chance if it comes his way.