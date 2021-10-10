2 of Coventry City’s most exciting youngsters: Is a first-team chance on the horizon? What do they offer?

Coventry City have enjoyed an excellent start to the new Championship campaign, picking up 22 points from their opening 11 games.

The Sky Blues have turned the Coventry Building Society Arena into a fortress thus far, winning all six of their games on home soil.

Their early season successes mean that it is an exciting time to be a Coventry fan, but it is also an equally exciting time to be a young player in the squad.

The downside for players trying to break through at the moment is that the first-team are a side with confidence, making first-team opportunities rather hard to come by.

However, the positive from all of this is that they will be improving rapidly as players within a camp that are on cloud nine right now, and the slim chance of getting promotion to the Premier League is starting to widen somewhat.

Here, we take a look at two young players that are currently trying to make strides in the professional game at Coventry and assess their situation at the club.

Josh Eccles

Progressing through the academy at the Midlands club, Josh Eccles is a player who will be hoping for some minutes during this Championship campaign.

Featuring seven times in the league for The Sky Blues last time out, Eccles is a central midfielder, who is equally as competent with playing in a holding role.

He has excellent technical ability, but he also has the desire and spirit to regain possession when the ball is not at his feet.

Eccles spent the first half of last season at Gillingham, with Steve Evans labelling him “superb” after his League One spell had finished.

Getting into a winning side is always a difficult task, however, Eccles has all the tools that are required to operate at Championship level. The Sky Blues do have strong options in the midfield area with Gustavo Hamer, Jamie Allen, Ben Sheaf, and Liam Kelly, but Eccles is another strong good for Coventry to have.

Fabio Tavares

Born in Portugal, Fabio Tavares came over to England at a young age, before progressing through the academy at Rochdale.

Showing excellent promise at first-team level with the League One club, Coventry secured the 20-year-old’s services in February of this year.

Admittedly, Tavares seems to be far away from first-team contention, with the club possessing a lot of forwards with plenty of experience.

A loan spell in League One, or League Two if there is a promise of game time, could be the next best option for Tavares and his development as a Coventry player.

Operating on the shoulder of the last defender, Tavares is an extremely pacy operator who is rather intelligent with the way he moves.