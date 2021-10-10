2 of Cardiff City’s most exciting youngsters: Is a first-team chance on the horizon? What do they offer?

With Cardiff City struggling just two places above the Championship relegation zone there is an opportunity for younger players to demonstrate they have what it takes to contribute as the Bluebirds look to climb the table.

Some of the club’s youngsters have had a taste of the action and could be the next couple in a host of youngsters breaking into the regular first team picture in the Welsh capital.

The likes of Joel Bagan, Thomas Sang and Rubin Colwill have already led the way at the start of the campaign, but there are others who could convince Mick McCarthy that they are worthy of a place in his squad after the side’s poor start to the season.

The international break will have provided a good time to rest and look to improve on their recent form as McCarthy’s men prepare for a crunch trip to Swansea City next Sunday.

Here, then, we take a look at two of Cardiff’s most exciting youngsters, what they could offer to the first team and if they are likely to get a chance in the not too distant future…

Sam Bowen

The 20-year-old midfielder has made three appearances in the Championship with two coming from the start.

With Marlon Pack, Will Vaulks and Joe Ralls struggling to impact games on a regular basis there is certainly room for some variety in central areas.

The Bluebirds have struggled to keep possession of the football and have been on the back foot so much of late that the role of the central midfielders has been in a defensive action more than an attacking one and that is where McCarthy may have concerns about the youngster.

With Leandro Bacuna falling well out of favour Bowen can push for regular involvement in the Bluebirds’ matchday squads moving forward.

Kieron Evans

Evans has made just two substitute appearances in the Championship this season, the attacking midfielder replaced Mark Harris and Will Vaulks in fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Coventry City respectively.

The 19-year-old did not make the bench in any of the last four league games but must take the positives from his two cameos, giving the manager some tactical flexibility as a versatile attack minded midfielder.

Bowen looks the more assured youngster but only time will tell if McCarthy or indeed a new manager dips into the U23 side to hand out first team opportunities after the international break.