2 of Bristol City’s most exciting youngsters: Is a first-team chance on the horizon? What do they offer?

Bristol City’s academy over the years has been incredibly successful when it comes to producing players for the first team.

You can go back to the likes of Leroy Lita, Liam Rosenior, and Cole Skuse who came through the academy back in the early 2000’s to showcase their success, before more recently with the likes of Joe Bryan, Bobby Reid, and Lloyd Kelly.

With the academy being able to constantly produce talented players for the first team, we’ve taken a look at two of the most exciting young players in Bristol City’s youth ranks to keep an eye out for in the next few years.

Tommy Conway

The 19-year-old has already made an impact in a Bristol City shirt. He made five first team appearances for the Robins in the 2020/2021 season and scored his first senior goal in a 4-1 defeat to Millwall.

This was just a glimpse into the young forward, who has been described by some supporters as having a likeness to Alan Shearer.

It’s clearly high praise for a forward and one that has yet to truly make an impact at Bristol City. But with a three-year deal being a reward for the youngster’s hard work, you can see the commitment from the club to his development.

Couple this with a forward department that lacks depth, once Conway recovers from surgery he had earlier this season, he will certainly be involved in the first team once again.

Alex Scott

The 18-year old midfielder recently penned a new four-year deal at Ashton Gate and is another seen to be destined for big things with the Robins.

Scott already has first-team experience having made his debut for Guernsey in 2019, going on to make 22 appearances. He has since been involved in the first team with Bristol City and is another player to keep an eye on as Nigel Pearson looks to utilise the talented pool of youngsters at his disposal.

To add to the excitement, Scott made his debut for the England under 19s side against Italy, showing just how much potential he has.