2 of Blackburn Rovers’ most exciting youngsters: Is a first-team chance on the horizon? What do they offer?

Blackburn Rovers’ academy has certainly been a successful one for the club over the past few years.

Rovers have now gone over 550 league games since naming a matchday squad that did not include at least one graduate from the club’s own youth ranks.

As a result, there will surely be plenty of interest in the current crop of youngsters making their way up through the system, with a view to breaking into the first-team at Ewood Park in the future.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two of the most exciting young players in Blackburn’s academy to keep an eye over the next few years, right here.

Ash Phillips

Even at the age of 16, Ash Phillips looks as though he could have a very big future at Blackburn indeed.

Not only has the centre back been capped for England at Under 17s level, he’s playing regularly for Rovers’ Under 23s, and training with the first-team, even travelling with the senior squad for their game at Middlesbrough in August, though he missed out on the place on the bench.

But with Phillips continuing to impress, and a long-term contract reportedly already lined up for him to sign when he turns 17, it may not be long until we do get to see Phillips out on the Ewood Park pitch.

Sam Burns

One player shining at the other end of the pitch for Rovers at Under 23s level this season, is Sam Burns.

The 19-year-old has already scored eight goals in just nine games so far this season, moving him up the pecking order at that level, and earning him a nomination for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for September.

With sources of goals something of a focal point for Rovers at the minute, there will be plenty at the club no doubt keen to see Burns take that form at youth level up to the first-team in the coming years.