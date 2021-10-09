2 of AFC Bournemouth’s most exciting youngsters: Is a first-team chance on the horizon? What do they offer?

It has been an exceptional start to life at Bournemouth for Scott Parker and he has managed to establish the Cherries as firm contenders for automatic promotion this term.

Bournemouth missed out on promotion last season through the play-offs and their decision to appoint Parker from Fulham in the summer was an ambitious one that showed signs the Cherries are serious about getting promoted this time around.

Parker’s side are the only unbeaten team left in the Championship this season with them having managed to win seven and draw four of their opening 11 league matches.

While the Cherries entered the international break with four wins in their last five games to leave them on 25 points.

Alongside some strong new signings and the key core group of quality seniror players from Bournemouth’s squad last season, Parker has also put his faith in youth with both Jordan Zemura and Jaidon Anthony having established themselves as key players for the Cherries so far this term.

That will have raised the hopes of the rest of the young and talented players within the Cherries’ youth ranks and shown them that they have the potential pathway now to break into the first team.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO of the Cherries’ exciting youngsters and assess whether a first-team chance could be on the horizon and what they might offer…

Brennan Camp

One Bournemouth player from within their youth academy that is pushing for a place in the first-team squad under parker is defender Brennan Camp.

He was handed the chance to come into the side for the Cherries’ 6-0 defeat against Norwich City in the League Cup back in August.

That shows that the defender has been someone that has been on Parker’s radar for his performances for the Cherries’ youth sides at the start of the campaign.

Camp is more of a no-nonsense kind of defender and something of a throwback really in the modern era. He enjoyed some impressive performances during a loan spell with Weymouth, that showed that he has the potential to make it at a higher level if he can get the chance to breakthrough with the Cherries.

It could take one or two injury issues to Bournemouth’s existing options at either right-back or at centre-back for Camp to force his way into the side.

However, at the moment he is pushing for that chance of more first-team action under Parker and he remains on his radar.

Christian Saydee

Admittedly, Christian Saydee has already been handed a few first-team chances by Parker so far this season. The promising forward was given game time in the League Cup and also the chance to make two league appearances against West Brom and Nottingham Forest.

However, the form of Dominic Solanke upfront and Bournemouth’s other new signings bedding into the club has meant that Saydee has not really been able to push for a place in the side since the opening weeks of the campaign.

The 19-year-old though is still very much pushing for a place in the squad once again at Bournemouth and there could well be further chances under Parker on the horizon for him in the near future.

Saydee was on target for Bournemouth as they held Arsenal to a draw in a Premier League Cup draw with him levelling the game for the Cherries on Wednesday after they had fallen behind.

The forward clearly has a lot of potential and he is someone that could offer an extra threat in behind defences for the Cherries.

You could see him being used as an effective substitute to stretch opponents in the closing stages of matches and perhaps he could even combine well with someone like Solanke upfront.

If Saydee continues to score for Bournemouth’s under-21s side then he will surely have to once again come back into Parker’s thoughts for more first-team action with the Cherries.