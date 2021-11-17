2 Nottingham Forest youngsters who look set for a very bright future in the game

Nottingham Forest are facing a crucial period over the next few months with Steve Cooper needing to continue to pick up results whilst also preparing what business he needs to do in January.

Cooper has managed to perform a good job so far during his short period in charge of the Reds. He has managed to pick up some important and impressive wins to move the Reds away from the relegation zone and closer towards the top-six places.

Considering the work that Cooper did at Swansea City on a restricted budget getting them into the play-offs in back-to-back seasons, it should not come as a surprise to see that he has managed to pick up results for Forest since he took over at the City Ground.

However, it is still going to be a very difficult task for Cooper to get Forest into the top-six places in the Championship this season. That challenge might be made easier depending on the level of backing the former Swansea boss gets in the winter transfer window, and he might even be able to bring through a couple of the club’s exciting young players as well to help that cause.

Forest’s academy has been doing an excellent job in recent years of producing fine young and talented players that have gone on to make a major difference for them in the Championship and then some of those have been sold on for a profit.

So, with that in mind, we take a look at TWO Nottingham Forest young players who look set to have a bright future in the game…

Will Swan

One player within Nottingham Forest’s academy setup that is currently showing good signs that he could emerge as another promising player off the production line at the City Ground is forward Will Swan.

Swan has already been handed a taste of first-team action at the City Ground with him making two appearances for them in the Championship last term.

While he also spent time out on loan with Port Vale in league Two as well last season where he managed to score his first professional goal and make ten appearances in the fourth tier.

The 21-year-old has been back working with the club’s under-23s this season so far and he has managed to enjoy a strong start to the campaign with the forward registering five goals and three assists during his 10 appearances for Forest in Premier League 2 Division 2.

Cooper is the sort of manager that might be able to get the best out of a player with Swans’ potential and he might be able to hand him some minutes towards the end of the season. It might take another loan or two for him to fully be ready to make the step into Forest’s starting line-up but he is showing the right signs with their under-23s this term.

Oliver Hammond

Another player that looks to have a bright future in the game that has been emerging through Forest’s academy in recent times if midfielder Oliver Hammond.

The 19-year-old, like Swan, has been enjoying a strong season for Forest’s under-23s so far this term and he has managed to register four goals in his eight appearances for the Reds in Premier League 2 Division 2. That shows the potential that he has to add goals to Nottingham Forest from the middle of the park if he can continue to mature and reach the first-team.

Hammond was handed the chance to make his first appearance for Nottingham Forest’s first-team in a competitive game back in August in their League Cup defeat against Wolves. That shows that he is in and around the thinking in terms of players that could make that breakthrough.

Again with Cooper’s record for developing young talent, you would not be shocked to see Hammond make it into the Reds’ first-team squad in the near future and fulfill his potential.

When you see how well Ryan Yates is flourishing under the new Nottingham Forest boss, it should inspire confidence to players in his position in the youth set-up like Hammond.