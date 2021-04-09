2 Nottingham Forest wonderkids we could see emerge and save the club a lot of money this summer

With safety all but secured, Chris Hughton will now undoubtedly be casting one eye on the summer transfer window, as he looks to make his mark and leave an imprint on the Nottingham Forest squad.

The Reds are almost there in terms of mathematically securing their Championship status following impressive back-to-back wins against Cardiff City and QPR over the Easter weekend.

Chris Hughton’s side are starting to find their groove heading into the final six games of the campaign, and will be hopeful of ending the season strongly and in turn build momentum heading into 2021/22.

It’s a big summer for Hughton, who will be looking to shuffle the pack and build his own squad this summer. The manager has had very little time to manoeuvre his way through a congested squad on Trentside – a full January transfer window and less than a week in the summer, to be exact.

With five loanees set to return to their parent clubs and seven set to be out of contract, there’s every chance of an overhaul taking place at the City Ground this summer.

But whilst players are bound to head for the exit door over the coming months, Forest should not rush into adding further wages to the bill to replace them, especially after what was a haphazard summer window last year.

Here, we take a look at two wonderkids that we could see emerge and save Forest a lot of money this summer…

Tyrese Fornah

The future of James Garner has already emerged as a talking point given the impressive form of the Manchester United loanee of late. The midfielder scored two goals in two games over the Easter weekend, and is attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League as a result.

If Forest are unable to lure Garner back to the City Ground, then many would expect the club to go out and bring another midfielder in.

Fornah, though, could give them food for thought in the midfield department this summer. Whilst he may be a different type of midfielder to Garner, he is a young, up and coming player who the club could, and perhaps should invest their time in.

Fornah has spent this season in League One on loan with Plymouth Argyle, producing a string of impressive performances in his 39 appearances for Argyle.

At 21, there is still plenty of time for the midfielder to develop, and when you consider that Samba Sow is out of contract this summer, he could be seen as a ready-made replacement.

Jordan Gabriel

Cyrus Christie has given Forest another option to think about, with the right-back’s performances moving up a level over the last few months.

The Fulham loanee is out of contact at Craven Cottage in the summer, but the Cottagers do have an option to extend his deal by a further year, meaning that Forest could end up paying a fee for him after all.

But another youngster who is impressing in League One is Jordan Gabriel, with the full-back making 25 appearances for Blackpool this term.

Gabriel made two appearances for Forest in the early stages of this season, and after getting plenty of minutes under his belt at Bloomfield Road, we could see him emerge and become a really key player going forward.