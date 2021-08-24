2 Nottingham Forest transfer dilemmas that are looming over the club right now as 31st August creeps closer

Nottingham Forest have had a poor start to their Sky Bet Championship campaign and will be desperately looking to address their recent woes under Chris Hughton.

The experienced manager has seen his side fall short on too many occasions already this term and the pressure is slowly mounting on his shoulders to bring success back to the City Ground.

Forest haven’t exactly been busy in the current transfer market, with only the likes of Ethan Horvath, Philip Zinckernagel, Jordi Osei-Tutu and James Garner all arriving from Club Brugge, Watford, Arsenal and Manchester United respectively.

Therefore it appears likely that Hughton will have a few more matters to attend to before next Tuesday’s deadline, as he looks to move players on and bring in more new faces.

Here, we take a look at TWO dilemmas that are looming over the club right now as 31st August creeps closer…

Sell or keep Lyle Taylor?

The fiery forward has already found the back of the net this season, but is a player who could well depart for pastures new if the right offer comes in for his services.

Taylor largely struggled to hit any sort of form during his first campaign with the club and as a result he has found himself linked with a move away from Trentside.

The likes of Stoke City have been earmarked as potential suitors in the past by Mirror Online, whilst more recently Birmingham City have been named as an interested party by football journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

Having cut a frustrated figure for much of his time in a red shirt, it appears that Taylor could well be sold on if the deal on the table suits all the parties involved.

Brennan Johnson to leave?

Premier League Brentford are said to be the biggest admirers of Forest’s exciting academy graduate, with The Athletic having previously reported that the Bees have had two bids rejected by the Reds so far this summer.

Forest are understandably keen to hold onto the Wales international and are said to value the youngster at around £10 million.

Although contract talks have stalled between Johnson and the club over a new contract, it is also reported by The Athletic that the player is more than happy to stay on Trentside, which raises the possibility of an agreement being struck.

However Brentford are unlikely to give up easily on their pursuit of the attacker and therefore Forest may be bracing themselves for some more bids before the window closes next week.