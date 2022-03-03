2 Nottingham Forest selection dilemmas Steve Cooper is facing ahead of Sheffield United clash

Nottingham Forest will be aiming to back up their recent triumph over Bristol City by securing a positive result in their showdown with Sheffield United tomorrow.

The Reds managed to seal all three points in their showdown with the Robins thanks to goals from James Garner and Brennan Johnson.

Currently within touching distance of the play-off places in the second-tier, Forest will move into the top-six if they beat the Blades.

Having witnessed his side’s display against the Robins, it will be interesting to see whether Reds head coach Steve Cooper opts to make any alterations to his team on Friday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO Forest selection dilemmas Cooper is facing ahead of the club’s trip to Bramall Lane…

Who will fill in at left wing-back in Max Lowe’s absence?

Max Lowe is set to miss this fixture due to the fact that he is currently on loan from Sheffield United and thus is ineligible to feature.

In the absence of the full-back, it will be interesting to see who Cooper decides to utilise in this particular position.

Whereas Gaetan Bong is a natural replacement for Lowe, he has struggled with his consistency this season as he is only averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.38 in the Championship.

Jack Colback is another option for Cooper as he has played in this position on several occasions during the current campaign.

If he is deployed as Lowe’s replacement, the 32-year-old will need to step up to the mark as the Blades are likely to cause a threat from the wide areas.

1 of 25 AFC Bournemouth (H) Won Lost Drew

Could Ryan Yates make his return to the club’s starting eleven?

Providing that Colback does indeed vacate his midfield role for the wing-back position, Cooper could opt to bring Ryan Yates back into Forest’s starting eleven.

Utilised as a substitute in the club’s recent showdown with the Robins, the 24-year-old will be determined to make a positive impact against the Blades tomorrow evening

Yates has made improvements to his overall game this season as he has managed to find the back of the net on four occasions in the Championship.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.87 at this level, Yates knows that he could potentially retain a spot in the side for the foreseeable future if he produces an eye-catching display against Forest’s play-off rivals.