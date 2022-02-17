2 Nottingham Forest selection dilemmas Steve Cooper is facing ahead of Bournemouth showdown

Nottingham Forest will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow when they head to the Vitality Stadium to face AFC Bournemouth.

The Reds managed to seal a point in their recent showdown with Stoke City as Ryan Yates netted an equaliser in the dying embers of this fixture.

Currently seventh in the Championship, Forest will move above Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town if they beat Bournemouth.

Having witnessed his side’s display in their 2-2 draw with Stoke, it will be intriguing to see whether Reds head coach Steve Cooper opts to make some significant alterations to his starting eleven tomorrow.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO Forest selection dilemmas Cooper is facing ahead of this clash…

Will Yates return to the club’s starting eleven for this fixture?

With Cooper opting to utilise Jack Colback and James Garner in the heart of midfield last Saturday, Yates was forced to settle for a place on the bench against Stoke.

Brought on in the second-half of this fixture, the midfielder sealed a point for his side by heading home from close range at the City Ground.

When you consider that Yates is currently averaging a better WhoScored match rating in the Championship (6.89) compared to Garner (6.87) and Colback (6.76), it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he reclaims a spot in the club’s starting eleven tomorrow.

Whilst Garner is likely to keep his place in the side due to the fact that he has featured in each of Forest’s last 16 league fixtures, Colback could make way for Yates who will be determined to deliver an eye-catching display against Bournemouth.

Could Sam Surridge be handed a start against Scott Parker’s side?

Signed by Forest in the January transfer window, Sam Surridge has been used exclusively as a substitute by Cooper since sealing this particular switch from Stoke City.

With the Reds set to face Bournemouth tomorrow, the forward will be determined to impress against his former side.

Whilst Brennan Johnson will not be dropped by Cooper, Keinan Davis could potentially make way for Surridge if the Forest boss decides to freshen up his attacking options.

Having provided 13 direct goal contributions in the Championship during his career to date, it will be intriguing to see whether Surridge is able to regularly add to this tally between now and the end of the season as the Reds aim to secure a place in the play-offs.