2 Nottingham Forest players who’re likely to be pleased with the Steve Cooper news

Nottingham Forest have ushered in a new era with the appointment of Steve Cooper as the club’s new manager.

Chris Hughton was dismissed last week after failing to win any of the Reds’ first seven league matches, and it took caretaker boss Steven Reid just one match to trump that with a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield at the weekend.

Whilst he will remain on the new coaching staff, that was Reid’s one and only match in charge of Forest as Cooper takes immediate charge of the Tricky Trees and even took the reins of training this morning before confirmation was announced of his appointment.

With a big squad at his disposal, Cooper’s arrival is bound to make a few faces happy so let’s look at two who may be happier than most about the change of manager.

Joao Carvalho

Ever since signing for a club-record fee in 2018, there’s been a lot expected of Carvalho at the City Ground but he hasn’t quite delivered after a promising first season.

Sabri Lamouchi didn’t play him much and he then ended up on a season-long loan to Almeria in Spain last season, where he again failed to fire.

He returned to the fold under Hughton this summer and in eight matches he’s started twice and been subbed on twice, although after starting against Derby he was brought off at half-time.

A new start under Cooper though could be what the 24-year-old needs to shine although he now has competition in his favoured role with the emerging talent that is Brennan Johnson.

Alex Mighten

When Hughton arrived at Forest last October, fans urged him to use the promising Mighten more, but it took Hughton a few months to start giving the youngster game-time.

It wasn’t until the end of the campaign when Mighten really established himself as a first-teamer, ending the season with three goals in 24 appearances but it was something to build on ahead of the 2021-22 season.

But he has been in and out of the team again this season, starting just three of the seven matches Hughton was in charge for and with Cooper being known to give youth a chance, Mighten could really flourish.