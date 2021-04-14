2 Nottingham Forest players who you’d imagine will want to leave the City Ground this summer for pastures new

It promises to be a busy summer for Nottingham Forest as Chris Hughton prepares to reshape and strengthen his squad.

The Reds are all but safe from relegation to League One after what has been a contrasting season of two halves, and the manager will be keen to make a real mark on his squad this summer.

After bringing in 14 new players last summer, Hughton inherited a congested squad straight away, and has been unable to properly have his own imprint on things as of yet.

He added James Garner, Filip Krovinovic and Glenn Murray to his squad whilst also bidding farewell to a few, and you suspect that the squad will be trimmed further this summer.

Here, we take a look at two players who you’d imagine will want to leave the City Ground this summer…

Lyle Taylor

It has been a frustrating campaign for Taylor, who happens to be Forest’s top scorer with five goals to his name in all competitions.

But the 31-year-old has started in only 13 of his 35 Championship appearances this season, having fallen behind Lewis Grabban and Glenn Murray in the pecking order.

With Hughton recently admitting that attacking reinforcements are likely to be on his summer wishlist, it remains to be seen what lies in store for Taylor and his game time in a Garibaldi shirt.

He isn’t getting any younger, and if there’s interest from elsewhere in the Championship this summer, he may well consider it.

Tobias Figueiredo

Figueiredo is entering the final year of his contract on Trentside, and is likely to want to move away this summer.

The defender has made 32 appearances in the Championship this season and has been an important player under Hughton at times, especially in the absence of Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna who have both picked up injuries this season.

But Worrall and McKenna look set to end the season as Forest’s strongest first-choice pairing, and that is likely to be the case going forward next season, raising question marks over Figueiredo’s potential game time.

Figueiredo was reportedly homesick last summer and it is understood that he wanted to move back to Portugal, and it remains to be seen if that opportunity arises this time around.