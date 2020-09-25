2 Nottingham Forest players who will surely want to escape the City Ground before the deadline

It’s safe to say that it’s not been the season that Nottingham Forest would have originally hoped for under the management of Sabri Lamouchi.

The Reds are currently sat 22nd in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can pick up points at the earliest of opportunities.

It’s been a busy few months at Nottingham Forest, as they look to make the necessary additions to their squad, so that they can mount a serious push for promotion into the Premier League this term.

But these new signings are likely to see players head for the exit door in search of regular game time in the 2020/21 season.

We take a look at TWO players who will surely want to escape the City Ground before October’s transfer deadline.

Joao Carvalho

Carvalho has shown glimpses of his quality with Nottingham Forest since signing for the club in 2018.

But for one reason or another, he’s struggled for consistent game time in the team since Sabri Lamouchi took charge, much to the frustrations of the club’s supporters.

The midfielder made 26 appearances for the Reds in all competitions last season, but is yet to be included in the matchday squad for Forest in this year’s league campaign in the Championship.

He is far too good of an option to not have in a squad at this level, and it certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him pushing for an exit from the City Ground in the near future, with game time likely to be restricted once again this season.

Zach Clough

Clough hasn’t hit the heights expected of him since breaking into the Nottingham Forest first-team, and has spent time out on loan with both Bolton Wanderers and Rochdale in recent seasons.

With Sabri Lamouchi having a number of stronger and more experienced options available to him in attacking areas this season, it seems likely that Clough’s future could lie away from the City Ground.

He’s 25 now, and will surely be looking to settle down at a club that can offer him regular game time, and if he can stay free from injury, then he could be a smart addition for a number of teams.