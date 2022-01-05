2 Nottingham Forest players who may be eyeing an exit from the club this month

Nottingham Forest have flown out of the blocks in the January transfer window to bring in Keinan Davis and Steve Cook by the fourth day.

Steve Cooper is making the most of his first opportunity to put his own stamp on the squad but will also probably be looking to move a few players on who have flattered to deceive in the opening half of the season.

Forest’s ambition is to finish in the play-off places this season and heal the open wounds from the final day failure of 2019/20.

Davis and Cook bolstering the squad depth in both boxes could provide an opportunity for some players to be offloaded but also more scope for those unsettled to source a new destination.

Here, we have taken a look at two players who may be eyeing a City Ground exit this month…

Joao Carvalho

Big money 2018 signing Joao Carvalho has struggled to catch fire at Nottingham Forest for several years and has experienced very limited opportunities under Cooper.

Having only managed two league starts after spending last season on loan with Almeria, it feels very unlikely that the 24-year-old will be able to establish himself in the first team between now and the summer of 2023.

With that in mind, and the pay packet that Carvalho is taking up at the club, relieving some of that burden even on a temporary basis in the second half of the season would be beneficial for both parties.

Jordan Smith

Jordan Smith has only managed three league appearances for Forest since the 2017/18 season.

The 27-year-old number three goalkeeper’s contract is up at the end of the season and if he wants to attract a suitor above League Two level in the summer, then he needs to find opportunities to showcase his talents.

Those are not forthcoming at the City Ground with Brice Samba producing some excellent displays in the last few months and Ethan Horvath an adequate backup signed in the summer.

Smith is a Forest academy graduate which can often persuade the club to have a little more patience but at 27 it looks like the time to move on is now.