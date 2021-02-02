2 Nottingham Forest players who may be disappointed not to have left in the January transfer window: Opinion

Nottingham Forest were busy during the January transfer window, with Chris Hughton strengthening his existing squad with the additions of Glenn Murray, Filip Krovinovic and James Garner.

Whilst the Reds also saw a number of fringe players depart the City Ground for pastures new with the likes of Zach Clough and Tendayi Darikwa both opting for moves to Wigan Athletic in search of more regular first team football.

Overall Forest will be pleased with the nature of the business they have conducted and will be keen to improve on their recent upturn in form after losing just once in their past five league outings.

Here, we take a look at TWO players who may be disappointed not to have left in the January transfer window…

Abdoulaye Diallo

The shot stopper is still yet to have made a first team appearance for the Reds despite only signing for the club back in the summer of last year.

Firmly behind Brice Samba and Jordan Smith in the pecking order, the future of the Senegalese international is very unclear.

A move away from the club in the month just gone is sure to have been under consideration, however no move was forthcoming for the experienced keeper.

If he fails to make his Forest bow over the coming months, it is likely that Diallo will depart for pastures new as he only has a contract with the club until June of this year.

Michael Hefele

The burley German has failed to have played a game for Forest in two years and with his contract set to expire this summer, seems dead set to leave the City Ground.

With the Reds being well stocked at centre back, surely Hefele would have been open to leaving the club for a new challenge last month.

At the age of 30, a move back to Germany is sure to be at the back of the player’s mind as weighs up what will surely be his last career move.

It is highly unlikely that the defender will be seen in a red shirt again before his contract is up in the Midlands.