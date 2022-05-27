2 Nottingham Forest players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead

Nottingham Forest have a huge game left to end their Championship season.

Steve Cooper’s side have had an excellent campaign that has seen them earn a place in Wembley Stadium to compete in the play-off final.

Sunday’s clash with Huddersfield Town will see the winner earn a place in the Premier League.

The Reds have been outside the top flight since 1999, so will be looking to end a 23-year wait to get back into the country’s premiere division.

But whatever the result in London, there will be a big summer ahead for the club with possible ins and outs that could potentially happen.

Here are two Forest players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead…

Brennan Johnson

The 21-year old has had a breakout season for Cooper’s side having scored 16 goals and earned 10 assists in the league.

But Forest already rejected January bids for the player from Premier League side Brentford, with other top flight clubs also said to be monitoring his contract situation.

If Cooper’s side does win on Sunday then that will boost their chances of keeping the exciting youngster.

But a defeat to Carlos Corberan’s side could spell the end for Johnson’s time at the City Ground.

Lewis Grabban

The 34-year old is out of contract at the end of the season and there has yet to be a confirmation on his future with the club.

The striker performed well this season, bagging 12 leagues as he helped the side reach a top six finish.

But given his sizable wages and his age, Grabban’s time with Forest may be coming to an end in the next few weeks.

Again, it may also come down to which division the club competes in next season, but it is likely that Sunday’s game could be his last for Forest regardless of the result.