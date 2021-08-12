2 Nottingham Forest players who could leave the City Ground before the 31st August transfer deadline

While the summer transfer window has been rather quiet for Nottingham Forest in terms of incomings, with just one player arriving permanently and two joining on loan, they have been somewhat busier in terms of outgoings.

There have already been eight senior players leave the club since the end of last season, as Chris Hughton sees something of a rebuild of his squad, following their 17th place finish in the Championship last season.

Indeed, it seems that there may still be some more players who could be on their way out of The City Ground before the transfer window closes at end of August.

So here, we’ve taken a look at Nottingham Forest players who we could see leave the club over the course of the next few weeks.

Lyle Taylor

Despite scoring in Forest’s opening day defeat at Coventry on Sunday, it seems Taylor could still be a candidate to move on from the club this summer.

It was reported by The Sun’s Alan Nixon last weekend that Forest’s Championship rivals Birmingham City are keen on a deal for Taylor, provided they can move Sam Cosgrove on from the club.

That is something they have since done, with Cosgrove joining League One side Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan deal earlier this week, something which could now open the door for the Blues to make a move in their attempts to bring Taylor to St Andrew’s.

Brennan Johnson

Johnson impressed on loan with Lincoln City last season, helping the Imps to the League One final, before standing out for Forest in that opening day clash with Coventry.

That has led to plenty of interest in the attacking midfielder, with newly promoted Premier League side Brentford reportedly making offers for the Welsh international, who has two years remaining on his contract at The City Ground.

However, reports that talks over a new deal have stalled despite the fact the 20-year-old is apparently open to staying at Forest, could potentially open the door for a club such as Brentford to force through a deal if they can come up with the right offer.