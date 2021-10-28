2 Nottingham Forest players who could be subject to January transfer interest and why

Nottingham Forest have turned a corner under Steve Cooper.

A tough start to the season cost Chris Hughton his job at the City Ground and, shortly after a first win of the campaign at Huddersfield Town, the Reds shook hands with Cooper.

Since then, they haven’t looked back.

Despite a thumping defeat at the hands of Fulham last time out, Forest are heading in the right direction and have stormed out of the bottom three.

At the time of writing, they sit 15th in the table but only four points adrift fifth.

The squad at the City Ground should be challenging higher in the table given the quality they’ve got. There’s an embarrassment of riches available to Cooper with some high-profile names hardly in the picture at the moment.

Here, we look at a couple of those and reason why there could be January interest in them:

Jordan Smith

Brice Samba has featured in 13 of Forest’s 14 Championship fixtures so far this season and has been Cooper’s go-to man in goal.

Ethan Horvath has been providing the 27-year-old with competition, leaving Jordan Smith as Forest’s third choice effectively.

The 26-year-old has had loans with Barnsley and Mansfield Town in the past and will be itching for more opportunities.

Clubs further down the Football League might well be open to a loan move for Smith in January to bolster their own goalkeeping ranks.

There’s not much need for Forest to deny him that chance if it comes around. They are well stocked.

Joao Carvalho

Carvalho last featured for Forest during their 1-1 draw with Derby County earlier this season and, so far, the 2021/22 campaign has been another where the playmaker has failed to live up to the hype.

He’s Forest’s club-record signing and with every new manager there’s the expectation that he could burst into life.

The 24-year-old teased what he could do with a brace against Bradford City in the EFL Cup earlier in the season but Cooper hasn’t leaned on his quality in this positive start to life at the City Ground.

Brennan Johnson, Lewis Grabban and Philip Zinckernagel are causing all kinds of problems as an attacking unit, whilst Lyle Taylor, Joe Lolley and Alex Mighten are waiting in the wings.

In this 3-4-3 system, there’s little room for Carvalho and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see something give again in January.

