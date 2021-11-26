2 Nottingham Forest dilemmas facing Steve Cooper ahead of West Brom match tonight

After securing a point in their showdown with Luton Town on Tuesday, Nottingham Forest will now be looking to send out a signal of intent to the rest of the Championship by beating West Bromwich Albion this evening.

The Reds will unquestionably fancy their chances of securing a positive result against the Baggies as their opponents have recently struggled with their consistency at this level.

Having failed to win four of their last five league games, West Brom could crumble under pressure if Forest decide to take the game to them tonight.

Ahead of this fixture, we have decided to take a look at TWO Forest selection dilemmas that Steve Cooper is currently facing…

Should Lewis Grabban return to the club’s starting eleven?

When you consider that Lewis Grabban has scored eight goals in his last 13 appearances for Forest, it was somewhat of a shock that he was not handed the opportunity to add to his tally in the club’s clash with Luton.

Cooper instead opted to select Lyle Taylor for this fixture.

Taylor was unable to deliver the goods in-front of goal on Tuesday as he recorded an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.06 at the City Ground.

Having managed to find the back of the net on 108 occasions at this level in his career, Grabban clearly knows exactly what it takes to thrive in the Championship and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he adds to this particular tally this evening if he is given the nod to start by Cooper.

Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-Nottingham Forest players ever played abroad? 1 of 30 Has former Nottingham Forest man Yuri Ribeiro ever played abroad? Yes No

Will Alex Mighten be given the chance to showcase his talent in this fixture?

Since emerging from the club’s youth academy, Alex Mighten has managed to demonstrate glimpses of his talent in the Championship as he has provided five direct goal contributions at this level.

Following Cooper’s arrival in September, the winger has been used predominantly as a substitute.

Left on the bench for Forest’s clashes with Reading and Luton, Mighten will be hoping to make a positive impact in tonight’s clash if he is given the opportunity to feature in this fixture.

Whilst Brennan Johnson is unlikely to lose his place in the club’s starting eleven due to the fact that he has played in all 19 of Forest’s league fixtures this season, Joe Lolley could make way for Mighten if Cooper is looking to freshen up his attacking options.