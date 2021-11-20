2 Nottingham Forest dilemmas facing Steve Cooper ahead of Reading match today

Nottingham Forest will be looking to continue their impressive start to life under the guidance of their new manager Steve Cooper when they head to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to face Reading today.

Since making the decision to replace Chris Hughton with the Welshman, the Reds have managed to win five of their last nine league matches.

As a result of this upturn in form, Forest are currently only six points adrift of the play-off places in the Championship.

The Reds will be aiming to close this particular gap when they face Reading this afternoon.

Ahead of this fixture, we have decided to take a look at TWO selection dilemmas that Cooper is facing…

Should Joe Lolley be recalled to Forest’s starting eleven?

Whereas Alex Mighten has managed to demonstrate some signs of promise for Forest this season, Cooper could potentially hand Joe Lolley a start in this fixture as the 29-year-old possesses a wealth of experience at this level.

By using the knowledge that he has gained from the 219 games that he has played in the Championship during his career to his advantage this afternoon, Lolley could help Forest secure victory on their travels.

Although the winger has yet to score for his side during the current campaign, he will be determined to prove his worth to Cooper in today’s fixture after recently losing his place in the club’s starting eleven.

Will Braian Ojeda make his long-awaited debut for the Reds in this fixture?

After joining Forest on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window, Braian Ojeda would have been hoping to make a positive impact for the club in the second-tier.

However, the midfielder has yet to make his bow for his new club as he continues to adapt to life in a new country following his move from Paraguay.

Whilst it would be naive to suggest that Ojeda should be brought into Forest’s side as a replacement for Ryan Yates or Jack Colback who have both stepped up to the mark in recent months, Cooper may opt to introduce the 21-year-old as a substitute against Reading after including him in the club’s match-day squads for their last four league fixtures.