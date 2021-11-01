2 Nottingham Forest decisions facing Steve Cooper ahead of Sheffield United clash

Nottingham Forest have had a strong start under Steve Cooper, with the side picking up 13 points from his seven games in charge.

Whilst the fans are delighted with the impact the new boss has made, the Reds have failed to pick up maximum points in their past two games, so they will look to get back to winning ways against Sheffield United at the City Ground tomorrow.

Of course, it won’t be easy against a talented Blades side but Cooper will back his players to deliver in front of their own fans.

And, here we look at TWO decisions the boss will be mulling over ahead of the game…

Whether to start Philip Zinckernagel

The performance against QPR, where Jack Colback salvaged a point in stoppage time, wasn’t the best from Forest, but they did improve as the game went on, with Philip Zinckernagel’s introduction in the 61st minute helping the visitors gain control.

The attacking midfielder showed plenty of quality on the ball and he will be pushing for a start, with Joe Lolley potentially reverting to the bench for this one.

Does Lyle Taylor replace Lewis Grabban

Grabban has done very well since Cooper arrived but he hasn’t been at his best in the past two games, so, again to freshen things up, the boss may opt to give Taylor a rare start.

The striker was the matchwinner against Bristol City last month and he hasn’t been given much of a chance to build on that since.

A start here will be Taylor’s chance to show he warrants the number nine role moving forward.