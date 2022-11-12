2 Norwich City youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

Norwich City are enjoying a decent season in the Championship so far as they look to gain promotion at the first attempt back to the Premier League.

The Canaries, who were relegated from the top flight in April after just one season, have an excellent record in the second tier, winning the title in each of their last two seasons at this level.

Dean Smith made a number of signings in the summer, including the big money additions of midfielders Gabriel Sara and Marcelino Nunez from Sao Paulo and Universidad Catolica respectively, using sporting director Stuart Webber’s extensive contacts.

They also added Isaac Hayden on loan from Newcastle United and Aaron Ramsey on loan from Aston Villa, giving Smith a strong squad to work with in addition to the existing members, many of whom were involved in the promotion seasons under Daniel Farke.

But with a squad so full of quality and experience, it means that game time for some of the youngsters at the club may be limited. These are two players we think could do with a loan move away from the club in the January transfer window.

Tony Springett

The 20-year-old is a versatile winger, who can play on the left or right and has also covered defensively for the Canaries.

He made his debut for the club in May towards the end of their Premier League season, with Smith giving some youngsters an opportunity with relegation already confirmed. Springett showed his potential with some impressive performances in the top flight and has also made a handful of appearances so far this term.

But with some of City’s attacking quality, combined with their promotion ambitions, he has not had much game time. With such depth to the squad in the forward areas too, it further limits Springett’s chances and therefore a loan in League One or Two could be extremely beneficial for him.

Smith has shown he is willing to give youth a chance, midfielder Liam Gibbs has been a regular fixture in the side, so there is a pathway at the club.

Jonathan Tomkinson

Tomkinson is a defender who made his City debut in August against Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup, where he scored an own goal.

While this would have undoubtedly been a disappointing start for him, he has gone on to make a few more appearances in league and cup so far this campaign.

However, the American is down the pecking order at the club, with the likes of Grant Hanley, Andrew Omobamidele and Ben Gibson all ahead of him. But Omobamidele’s progression should offer hope to Tomkinson, as he came through the academy and is now a key part of the back line.

City are not blessed with too many options at centre half, so injuries could open the door for Tomkinson at some point, but it is probably better for him to show what he can do away from the club to continue his development.