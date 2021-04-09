2 Norwich City wonderkids we could see emerge and save the club a lot of money this summer

Norwich City can wrap up their promotion to the Premier League this weekend, should results go their way.

Daniel Farke’s side are on course to bounce straight back up in style and win the Championship en route.

It seems the Canaries will be preparing for life in the Premier League again in the summer, which should mean they’re relatively busy in the transfer market.

Last time they were promoted, they took a more conservative approach in their spending than many sides do but it’ll be interesting to see what their strategy is this time around.

Staying up will clearly be their target and Stuart Webber will know that the club will need to spend wisely to improve the squad where needed and ensure that can happen.

Some of the answers they’re looking for may already be at the club, however, and with that in mind, we’ve highlighted two wonderkids that could emerge and save the Canaries some money this summer…

Bali Mumba

One of the key obstacles facing the Canaries this summer will be the interest in some of their key players and it’s fair to assume that Max Aarons – who has been linked with the likes of Everton, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United – is on that list.

Finding a replacement for Aarons could be one of the main tasks they face in the upcoming window but if Bali Mumba can force himself into contention he could just save the club a fair bit of money.

The 19-year-old left Sunderland to join Norwich last summer and has featured five times for the senior side this season.

There’s a lot to like about Mumba, whose quality has been recognised with selection for England’s age-group sides, and he certainly looks like a player with a bright future.

The teenager is capable of contributing in the final third but with the Canaries preparing for the Premier League, it will likely be his defensive quality that is most important.

If he can prove he’s ready to step up now, it could be very helpful should Norwich end up looking for an Aarons replacement.

Josh Martin

Another teenager that has contributed for Farke’s senior side this term, if Josh Martin can step his game up a level he could prove a very useful asset next term.

Keeping hold of Emi Buendia looks as though it’s going to be very, very difficult with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly keen.

That will leave Norwich looking to replace his attacking output and though it’s unrealistic to suggest that Martin could reach the level of the Argentine next term, if he can step up his contributions it could be a real boost for the Canaries.

The former Arsenal academy product is capable of playing off either flank and is capable of beating a man but his eye for a pass should not be overlooked either.

If things click for him, Martin could relieve some pressure on the club to sign more attacking quality.