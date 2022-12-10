2 Norwich City players whose contract situation should be a priority

Norwich City will be looking to remain in contention for a top-six finish in the Championship standings by picking up positive results on a regular basis at this level over the course of the coming months.

Although the Canaries have shown some signs of encouragement at this level during the current campaign, their progress has recently been hindered by a lack of consistency.

Whereas Norwich’s main goal in the weeks ahead will be to prepare for the January transfer window, they may also find it beneficial to try and reach a breakthrough in terms of contract negotiations with existing members of their squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Norwich players whose contract situation should be a priority.

Teemu Pukki

Since joining Norwich in 2018, Teemu Pukki has managed to produce a plethora of impressive attacking displays for the club.

During the current term, the forward has already reached double figures for direct goal contributions in the Championship and will be aiming to spearhead a promotion push in the New Year.

With Pukki’s contract set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, Norwich ought to consider the possibility of negotiating fresh terms with him.

Whereas a long-term deal should not be on the cards due to the fact that Pukki is 32, extending his stay for another season could turn out to be a wise call as he is still able to provide an attacking threat in a Canaries shirt.

Sam Byram

Sam Byram is another individual who Norwich should be looking to tie down to a new deal.

The defender’s current contract is also set to expire next summer and thus he will become a free-agent if fresh terms cannot be agreed.

Byram has impressed when he has been fit enough to start in the Championship this season and currently ranks in the top five at Carrow Road when it comes to average WhoScored match ratings recorded at this level.

Regardless of what division the Canaries will be playing in next season, Byram will unquestionably prove to be an asset for the club.