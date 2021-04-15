2 Norwich City players who you’d imagine will want to leave Carrow Road this summer for pastures new

Norwich City can officially confirm their return to the Premier League this weekend by beating Bournemouth at Carrow Road.

It’s been clear for some time that Daniel Farke’s side would win promotion, as they have been outstanding this season and a joy to watch.

Therefore, those behind the scenes will already have been making plans, with new signings required to ensure the Canaries can put up a better fight in the top-flight than they did previously.

Whilst there will be an excitement about who arrives, some departures are inevitable too. And, here we look at TWO players who will surely want to move on in the summer…

Did Norwich City ever loan out these 16 players?

1 of 16 Chris Martin Yes No

Max Aarons

It will be a real shame for Norwich to lose the talented right-back but the reality is that they won’t be able to stand in his way of a big move when the window opens.

Aarons has been on the radar of top clubs for some time but he hasn’t let it distract him, which shows his professionalism.

However, the England youth international is now ready to take the next step in his career and he should bring in a significant sum for the club.

Onel Hernandez

This is one that may surprise some but Hernandez will surely be looking for more opportunities next season.

The popular wide man was integral to the team as they won promotion in 2019 but he doesn’t have the same influence on the side now, evident by the fact he has made just 16 Championship appearances this season and is yet to register a goal or an assist.

Therefore, Hernandez is going to struggle to feature in the top-flight, so he may look to move elsewhere for regular football.