2 Norwich City players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from Carrow Road

Norwich City are on course for an immediate return to the Premier League, with Daniel Farke’s men enjoying an outstanding season so far.

The Canaries have a healthy lead at the top of the Championship, and whilst nobody at the club will be getting carried away, most neutrals would agree they’re too good to not finish the job.

Providing that’s the case, the summer recruitment will be crucial if the Yellows are to stay in the top-flight.

For the fans, the focus will be on who comes through the door, and Farke is sure to want a few new additions to improve the XI. If that’s to happen, departures will be inevitable, and here we look at TWO players who could be looking for moves away in the summer…

Did Norwich City ever loan out these 16 players?

1 of 16 Chris Martin Yes No

Max Aarons

This is not one that Norwich fans will want to read, but the reality is that Aarons will surely be pushing for a move if the interest in him results in formal bids, which is to be expected.

The right-back has shown great loyalty to stick around for this season considering Barcelona were keen on him, but he may not let another massive opportunity pass him by.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are among those monitoring the England U21 international, and if clubs of that calibre come in it will be hard for the player to resist. Of course, Norwich will demand a huge fee for Aarons, but a summer exit seems inevitable.

Przemyslaw Placheta

There was a lot of excitement around the Polish winger when he arrived, as he is rapid and a major threat on his day.

However, he hasn’t been productive enough this season, with Farke rarely using Placheta in the past month. The fact he can’t get a look-in in the Championship doesn’t bode well for next season.

So, if the 23-year-old wants regular football then he will realise that he has to look to move away.