Norwich City are eyeing up a move for Arsenal forward Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, who could be available on a free transfer this summer.

Reports from Football Insider last week revealed that the Canaries had their eyes on the 22-year-old attacker, who is out of contract at the Emirates this summer. Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper is said to be a big fan of Butler-Oyedeji, having worked with him at Arsenal.

The attacker has been prolific in Premier League 2 this season, which drew interest from Rotherham United in the winter transfer window. However, with no move materialising, Butler-Oyedeji has entered the final few months of his contract with the Gunners.

Despite Josh Sargent potentially departing Carrow Road in the summer, we picked out two Norwich players who may feel like their place in the squad could be limited next season if the young Arsenal man comes in.

Ken Aboh

Norwich aren't exactly stacked to the brim when it comes to out-and-out strikers, with just Sargent and Ante Crnac listed as recognised forwards on the club website. However, the former is reportedly being looked at by Leeds United ahead of the summer, following a standout season.

This could've opened the door for young striker Ken Aboh to potentially stake his claim on a place in the squad. The 20-year-old has been on loan with both Stevenage and Colchester United this term, but has struggled to gain consistent minutes at either of his loan clubs.

Given the nature of his two most recent loan moves, it seems highly unlikely that the Irishman would've been thrust straight into the first team upon his return. The signing of another young forward would pretty much confirm that for Aboh, which would see him further down the pecking order.

The young striker is a highly-rated prospect in East Anglia, with his coaches singing his praise. However, after his struggles out on loan this season and another striker potentially on the way in, it could be another season away from Norwich for Aboh.

Onel Hernandez

Cuban winger Onel Hernandez has been with the East Anglian side since 2018, racking up over 200 appearances for Norwich in his long stint with the club. Sadly, it looks like the minutes are beginning to dry up for the fan favourite.

The 32-year-old has struggled for minutes this season, starting just five matches so far. Injury problems also haven't helped the attacker, who missed a good chunk of the start of the season with a hamstring injury.

Onel Hernandez - Norwich City 2024/25 (Fotmob) Apps Starts Goals Assists Chances created Dribble success 21 5 0 3 8 46.7% *Correct as of Apr 7th 2025

Hernandez is out of contract in the summer, but there is an option to extend his stay by another year. If Butler-Oyedeji is being looked at as a potential signing, this could be a worry for the Cuban should he stay at the club.

The Arsenal youngster offers similar versatility to Hernandez, who can both play across the front three. As game time is already hard to come by, this will be another worry for the former Birmingham City man, as Butler-Oyedeji's signing could see him fall further down the pecking order at Carrow Road.