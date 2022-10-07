2 Norwich City players who could really do with a loan move away in January

The first three league matches of the 2022-23 Championship season perhaps drove some fear into the hearts of Norwich City supporters, but it has been a much more enjoyable experience watching the Canaries since.

Dean Smith is currently in the midst of a nine-match unbeaten run with his side, who have used their experience at a higher level for the most part to their advantage to see off most of the teams they’ve come across in recent weeks.

Smith was able to keep together most of the squad that was relegated from the Premier League last season and that cohesion is serving them very well, with the head coach not having to make many changes whatsoever to his starting line-up aside from injuries.

Norwich’s consistency though means that certain players may be eyeing up a loan move away from Carrow Road in January – let’s look at two players who may have a temporary departure in January on their mind.

Adam Idah

Making his debut as a 19-year-old for the Canaries in the Premier League after coming over from Ireland two years prior, Idah has been a forward of high promise, even if not a prolific goalscorer in the early stages of his career.

Idah appeared 17 times in the Premier League last season, scoring just the once, but he missed the final few months with a knee injury, and further issues with his knee has hampered the first two months of the 2022-23 campaign.

Having appeared just twice in all competitions so far, Idah has had to return to the sidelines after undergoing exploratory surgery, and whilst it won’t be a long-term stint there, the chances are he won’t get many chances ahead of Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent, so if a Championship club can offer him regular football in the second half of the campaign, then it should be a move to consider.

Jordan Hugill

Hugill by now is an experienced striker at Championship level, but when every option is fully-fit, he is fourth choice at Carrow Road.

He appeared 31 times in the Championship in his debut season with Norwich, mainly off the bench, and spent the entirety of last season out on loan at West Brom and Cardiff, scoring five times in the second tier.

The 30-year-old has been needed as back-up once again and has appeared three times off the bench, but over the course of the season his game-time is going to be limited.

Now, if Norwich did lose both Hugill and Idah on loan, then they are lacking depth massively going into the second half of the season.

However, with the aforementioned Sargent an out-and-out striker despite starting on the wing right now, it should give Smith enough cover to make do if he did sanction the departures of both forwards.