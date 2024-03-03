Highlights Norwich's transfer plans hinge on their divisional fate, with star players like Jon Rowe attracting top clubs.

Norwich City’s transfer business will very much depend on what division they end up playing their football in next season, with the Canaries currently vying for the Championship play-off positions after a recent upturn in form.

David Wagner’s side are no strangers to bouncing back and forth between the first and second tiers, having been both promoted to and relegated from the Premier League twice in the last five years.

Changing divisions is often met with a lot of squad turnover, but even if the Norfolk outfit fail to return to the top tier in this campaign, there could still be plenty of faces out the door at Carrow Road after a string of eye-catching performances from players in yellow and green.

Jon Rowe is one of those who already looks like a talent who can cut it at the top level, with the young star’s five goals in five games to start the season helping him to reach double figures in all competitions by December.

Norwich City key player contract info Source: Transfermarkt Player Contract expires Ben Gibson June 2024 Danny Batth June 2024 (one-year option) Jon Rowe June 2025 Angus Gunn June 2025 Christian Fassnacht June 2025 Ashley Barnes June 2025 Onel Hernandez June 2025 Grant Hanley June 2025 Gabriel Sara June 2026 Kenny McLean June 2026 Josh Sargent June 2028

The Daily Mail reported that Aston Villa are keeping an eye on the homegrown talent, although a recent injury to the forward will see him sidelined for 'months', according to the Eastern Daily Press.

It hasn’t just been Rowe who has been impressing on the banks of the River Wensum this season though, and Football League World takes a look at two other stars who could well be making their way to pastures new in the summer.

1 Gabriel Sara

It didn’t Gabriel Sara long to make himself a fan favourite at Carrow Road, with a succession of strong performances helping to endear himself to both fans and teammates alike after his move from Sao Paulo in the summer of 2022 - reported by The Athletic to be worth over £10 million.

His slick feet, incredible vision, and knack of popping up with sensational strikes had tongues wagging about the Brazilian before he had even begun to settle in Norfolk; with Atletico Madrid and West Ham among those said to be interested in acquiring his services.

Seven goals in 44 appearances made a name for the playmaker in his first season in yellow and green, before surpassing that total by mid-February in 2023/24, as well as teeing up teammates time and time again.

Norwich were well aware of the talent their new signing possessed back in 2022, as they signed him on a contract until the summer of 2026.

That means someone is going to have to stump up the cash if they are to prize him away from Norfolk this summer, but with the calibre of performance we have seen in recent weeks and months, he is going to be worth every penny.

Turning 25 at the end of June he is coming to a key point in his career, and there will be plenty of canny operators in the transfer market looking to invest in a player whose value is only likely to increase as time goes on.

2 Josh Sargent

Norwich knew exactly what they were doing when they tied USA international Josh Sargent down to a bumper new deal last October, with the striking sensation’s value only likely to soar as a result of his new deal that lasts until June 2028.

With the unstoppable form that the 24-year-old has shown since returning from a four-month injury layoff after Christmas, there will be plenty of interested parties once the season comes to an end.

A run of seven goals in his first nine league matches after returning from an ankle ligament issue sustained against Huddersfield Town in August highlights just how deadly the striker can be in front of goal, which will have plenty of clubs higher up the pyramid on red-alert.

Football Insider reported that Leeds United were interested in bringing the former Werder Bremen man to Elland Road last summer, and with Daniel Farke’s side in good shape for a return to the Premier League, a striker of Sargent’s potency would be a perfect addition to the squad.

The Whites love to have a frontline full of energy to perform with and without the ball, and that’s exactly what you get with Sargent; a selfless player who can lead the frontline in the press, as well as bringing others into play.

Farke was the man who brought the American to English football when he was in charge of the Canaries and will be hoping that relationship with the forward can tempt him to move north in the summer.

Given how many clubs are desperate for a striker, Leeds are not likely to be the only ones keen.