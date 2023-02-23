2 Newcastle United changes Eddie Howe could make for Man Utd EFL Cup final

Newcastle United will be looking to win their first major honour of the 21st century this weekend when they face Manchester United in the EFL Cup final.

The Magpies set up a showdown with the Red Devils by defeating Southampton over two legs in the semi-final of this competition last month.

After being forced to settle for a point in their clashes with West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth earlier this month, Newcastle recently suffered their second league defeat of the season at the hands of Liverpool.

As a result of Nick Pope’s dismissal in this fixture, the England international will not be available to play on Sunday and thus Magpies head coach Eddie Howe will need to decide whether to deploy Loris Karius or Mark Gillesphie in the goalkeeping position.

Howe also has a number of other selection dilemmas ahead of this crucial clash.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two changes the Newcastle boss could make to his side…

Callum Wilson replaces Alexander Isak

Whereas Alexander Isak has managed to show some real signs of promise when he has been fit enough to feature for Newcastle this season, Callum Wilson could potentially be selected to start ahead of the Sweden international this weekend.

Wilson has managed to provide a respectable total of 10 direct goal contributions in the top-flight during the current campaign and recently scored in the Magpies’ draw with West Ham.

Deployed as a substitute in the second-half of the club’s defeat to Liverpool, Wilson will be determined to deliver one of the best performances of his career against the Red Devils.

Bruno Guimaraes returns in the heart of midfield

Bruno Guimaraes has not featured for Newcastle since being shown a red card in the closing stages of their meeting with Southampton in this competition last month.

In the absence of the Brazilian, the Magpies have missed his dynamism as they have only managed to accumulate two points from their last three league fixtures.

As well as providing defensive cover from his midfield position, Guimaraes is also capable of making an impact in an attacking sense as he has been directly involved in seven goals this season.

Barring an injury setback in training, the 25-year-old is expected to replace Elliot Anderson in Newcastle’s starting eleven on Sunday.

If Guimaraes produces yet another masterful display for Newcastle, he could potentially help the club win the EFL Cup for the first time in their history.