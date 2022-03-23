2 Neco Williams alternatives Fulham should consider if they can’t seal new Liverpool agreement

Neco Williams has been linked with a permanent move to Fulham this summer in recent days, with Football Insider reporting it will cost £12 million pounds to take him away from Anfield permanently this summer.

Williams joined Fulham on loan during the January transfer window in an attempt to gain more regular first team football.

This has certainly been the case, with the Welsh international appearing nine times in the Championship under Marco Silva so far, scoring two goals and assisting twice from right-back.

Fulham look set to go up, and have seemingly been set their price for the Welshman, but, if they were unable to come to an agreement with Liverpool, they would be left needing to fill a gap at the right-back position.

With that being said, we took a look at two alternatives Fulham should consider if they can’t agree a permanent switch for Neco Williams.

Rafael Ramos

One player that Fulham could consider, and who has been linked with the club in recent weeks, is Portuguese right-back Rafael Ramos.

The 27-year-old has impressed in the Portuguese top flight this season with his current club Santa Clara, who currently sit 10th in the Primeira Liga.

Ramos has made 22 league appearances in Portugal this campaign, and has also featured on five occasions in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

It is said that due to his Portuguese connections, Marco Silva is well aware of the full-back’s ability and therefore this could be one to look at if Neco Williams’ return to Craven Cottage can not be secured.

Brandon Williams

If Fulham wanted to go down an entirely different route, and look to bring in a loan signing rather than a permanent one, a player they could look at is Manchester United’s Brandon Williams.

Williams is considered a left back, but being right-footed, could no doubt play on the opposite flank.

The 21-year-old has spent this season on loan at Norwich City, too, meaning he is experiencing and will have experience of a relegation battle in the Premier League.

Not to be too downhearted on Fulham’s chances, but it is tough for any team coming up from the Championship, as they have found out themselves on their last few occasions in the top flight, so any experience of how difficult things are when you’re at the bottom of the table would only be a bonus as the Cottagers looked to stay in the Premier League.

At 21, Williams still has plenty to learn before being ready to feature regularly for Manchester United, therefore they may be willing to loan him out to another Premier League side once again next season.

He has looked impressive at times for Norwich this campaign too, winning their January player of the month.

As above, if it is a loan signing rather than permanent one Fulham are after, Brandon Williams could be worth considering.