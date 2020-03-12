2 much improved Stoke City players that surely deserve more credit

Stoke City have had an inconsistent season and Michael O’Neill has struggled to get them away from the relegation zone in the Championship so far.

Since taking over from Nathan Jones in early-November, O’Neill has found life difficult at the Bet365 stadium, failing to find a run of consistent form.

Sitting nervously close to the bottom three sides in the league table for the most part this season, Stoke bounced back to form with a superb 5-1 win over Hull City at the weekend.

Whilst the majority of the Stoke squad have struggled with consistent form, a couple of players have arguably improved.

Tyrese Campbell is a notable player to have improved, having somewhat of a breakthrough season at the club. whilst the likes of Jack Butland and Joe Allen have been moderately good.

Looking back at their season, we have had a look at TWO players who have improved but deserve more credit…

Sam Clucas

One of the players to have scored in the 5-1 win at the weekend was Clucas – infact, the talented midfielder scored a brace. but not much was said about his performance.

The former Hull City man has had a tremendous season, playing in both defensive midfield and further up the field.

Having played in 38 games already this season all competitions, Clucas has netted an impressive ten goals and could potentially get as close as 15 goals if his form continues.

With Stoke’s position in the Championship, you would perhaps expect a Premier League club or a promotion side in the league to show interest.

Bruno Martins-Indi

Dutch international Martins Indi has appeared 25 times this season for Stoke, but has converted himself from a centre-back to left-back, and he has done impressively well.

A former Porto man, Martins Indi is used to playing at a much higher standard, having featured for his country and in the Champions League for the Portuguese club.

With the summer fast approaching, it is hard to see offers not coming in for the 28-year-old defender.