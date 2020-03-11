2 much improved Nottingham Forest players that surely deserve more credit

Nottingham Forest have had a great season to date, and as it currently stands, they are on track to finish inside the top-six with just nine games remaining.

The Reds have been one of the standout sides in the division and have beaten Leeds United as well as picked up a vital point at West Bromwich Albion in recent weeks.

Sabri Lamouchi has made them a team that’s constantly hard to beat, and here are TWO of the improved Forest players that surely deserve more credit…

Ryan Yates

Yates has been continuously improving and at just 22-years-old, perhaps deserves more credit for the way he’s slotted into the side when called upon.

He always plays with passion and honesty, and alongside that he has ability which was shown in his performance at The Riverside against Middlesbrough.

He has to keep working hard but, having made 18 appearances in this current campaign, he could well be the bright spark that Forest need over the final months of the season where results are crucial for Lamouchi’s side in their battle to keep their place in the top six.

Matty Cash

Some may say this is an obvious one, but it’s more for how much Cash has improved.

He is now arguably one of the best right-backs in the division and the defensive side of his game has gotten a whole load better than in previous years.

Cash is now showing potential that he could go onto become one of the best full-backs in the country, which is an almighty comment for such a young man.

He needs to keep level-headed, but the way he’s going, there’s no reason why he won’t be a Premier League player with Forest, or another side in the summer.