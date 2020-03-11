2 much improved Derby County players that surely deserve more credit

Derby County’s season seems to be back on track after a brilliant run of form since the turn of the year.

The recent results means that with nine games to go, the Rams are just five points off the play-offs, in what would be a dramatic turnaround.

Here are TWO much improved Derby players that surely deserve more credit…

Andre Wisdom

Wisdom has been impressive for Derby recently, and despite not being a key player for the majority of the campaign, he’s been very good when called upon.

The 26-year-old has had a number of key games for the Rams and on Sunday he was excellent against Blackburn Rovers.

He played at centre-back in the victory over Blackburn which isn’t his usual position, and he was commanding in that position.

What was most impressive was the fact he was given the armband, and he led by example all game helping the younger players in the Derby squad.

He certainly deserves more credit for his professional performances and attitude.

Chris Martin

The striker has returned from a number of loans away and become an important part of their side, especially considering Phillip Cocu isn’t overly keen on Derby striker Jack Marriott.

He netted twice on Sunday and was at his prolific best as he looked like his former self in the fixture.

He’s out-of-contract in the summer, but he could well be handed a new one if he keeps up his impressive record that he’s shown this season.

Martin has scored nine times for the Rams in this current league campaign, but what’s even more impressive is that he’s been able to create as well as he’s picked up six assists for Derby.